WICKER: Yazoo Pumps proposal essential for economic development in South Delta

Published 10:12 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Anna Guizerix

Sen. Roger Wicker, center, was joined by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael Connor on May 5 at the Vicksburg District. (Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)

Sen. Roger Wicker said Friday he believes the approval and implementation of the latest floodwater management proposal for the Yazoo Backwater Area will be “major” for economic development in the area.

Representatives from the U.S. Army Department of Civil Works, Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife spent Thursday and Friday in the Vicksburg area presenting the plan to the public. Taking a three-pronged approach, the proposal includes a 25,000 CFS pumping station, non-structural solutions such as ring levees and buy-outs, and federal agreements including follow-up monitoring.

“My hat is off to the Corps of Engineers and other agencies for working on this,” Wicker said. “This is a major step in the economic development of this region. I’m so proud to have worked with the Administration and other members of the Congressional delegation.”

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

The potential for flood mitigation in the area could open the door for a variety of projects in the South Delta region — an area with little infrastructure to support economic development.

The main highway through the region, U.S. 61, is reduced to two lanes between Leland and Vicksburg. There is no rail access in the area or port access despite its proximity to the Mississippi River. Portions of other main thoroughfares, especially in the hardest-hit areas, were reverted back to gravel from traditional asphalt pavement following the 2019 Yazoo Backwater Flood.

“When a small business has certainty that they can stay open the entire year, then they are able to build in that area. Our farmers are able to better plant in that area,” Wicker said. “It has been a decades-long process. And I think what we’ve seen is a cross-section of our economic development leaders of this region.

“They’re very excited about this, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel after numerous setbacks,” he added.

More News

High school senior designs new Chillin’ in the Hills Race logo

‘Its going to take a while’: Investigation into Jacques’ shooting continues

THE VOICE: Former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand advances to Live Performance Rounds

Portion of Redwood Road open for thru traffic after months-long closure

Print Article