ERDC FUN FACT: Diversity First Published 8:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Did you know?

ERDC employees have very diverse educational backgrounds.

Its workforce features graduates from 487 different colleges, universities and military schools. ERDC employees attended schools in 49 of 50 states in the continental U.S., as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, the Philippines, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom.

