Kristy Nicole Davis

Kristy Davis, age 42, a resident of Vicksburg but formerly of Ludlow, MS passed away at her home on May 3, 2023. Visitation will be held 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton. Chapel service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday from the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with graveside to follow at Ludlow Cemetery. Bro. Jim Burns will officate the services. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.