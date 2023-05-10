Old Post Files May 10, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. Ethel Chalfant is soloist at the Presbyterian Church. • Harmon Ayers, who has been ill, is improving. • Mrs. W.L. Lominick is visiting in Liberty. • Veronica Klein and Josie Norwood graduate from the Bovina School.

90 years ago: 1933

Allen Hubbard, Yokena resident, dies. • Maj. T.B. Larki reports the levees in the Vicksburg district in excellent shape.

80 years ago: 1943

R.L. Dent is ill at the infirmary. • Mrs. Paul Kestenbaum leaves to make her home with her daughter in New York.

70 years ago: 1953

John McElligott, St. Aloysius High School senior, receives a four-year scholarship to Tulane. • Mr. and Mrs. Robert Fisher announce the birth of a daughter, Ruth, on May 16.

60 years ago: 1963

Audie Murphy stars in “Showdown” at the Joy Theater. • Gil Martin, who was injured in an automobile accident several weeks ago in Memphis, is now in Mercy Hospital recuperating. • Billy Dooley is installed as president of the St. Paul C.Y.O. • Frank Forester passes away.

50 years ago: 1973

Cliff Odom is elected senior class vice president at the University of Mississippi. • Tom Balzli is tapped for membership in Phi Kappa Phi, national honor scholastic fraternity, at Ole Miss. • Brothers and sisters of W.J. Turnbull are enjoying a reunion with Mr. and Mrs. Turnbull.

40 years ago: 1983

Dawn Bickerstaff, a chemistry student at Warren Central High School, goes to two national science competition finals with her research project on algae and wins a trip to London. • Patricia Beasley of Vicksburg receives the Washington Women’s Luncheon Club scholarship at the School of Nursing Awards Day at the University of Mississippi Medical Center award day.

30 years ago: 1993

Joshua E. McCraine celebrates his third birthday. • Warren County would need $4 million to make repairs and improvements to county buildings and to build or buy buildings to house juvenile defenders and the mentally ill.

20 years ago: 2003

Thirty-five employees are laid off at Anderson-Tully’s veneer mill. • Twenty fast-pitch softball teams begin the “Rumble on the River.” • The Rev. Hardie Lewis Sr. dies.

10 years ago: 2013

Porters Chapel Academy basketball player, Allyson Sykes, won the school’s Female Athlete of the Year award at its athletic banquet. • St. Aloysius’s long jumper, Alyssa Engel, will compete in the long jump, 200-meter dash and 4×400-meter relay in the MHSAA Class 1A state track meet.