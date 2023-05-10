Warren Central high jumper Henderson soars to The Post’s Athlete of the Week award Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Jonathan Henderson soared to a state championship and The Vicksburg Post’s Athlete of the Week award.

Henderson, a junior with Warren Central’s track and field team, received 197 of the 384 votes cast in an online poll of The Post’s readers to take the weekly award.

St. Aloysius track athlete Jake Brister finished second, with 158 votes. Two other track athletes, Porter’s Chapel Academy’s Jase Jung and Vicksburg High’s Rodrianna Hall, were third and fourth, respectively.

Henderson, a high jumper, cleared a height of 6 feet, 8 inches to win the MHSAA Class 6A championship at the state meet on May 6. He also won the Class 6A South State championship on May 1, by tying his season-best height of 6 feet, 10 inches.

Henderson cleared at least 6 feet, 6 inches in four of his eight meets this season.

Congratulations to Jonathan and the other nominees, and thank you to our readers for voting.

The nominees for the Athlete of the Week award are announced each week on Sunday, and voting is open until midnight Tuesday. Links to the poll will be posted on our Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as at vicksburgpost.com.