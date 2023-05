Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Warren Central track athlete Ka’Ryn Lewis helped the girls’ 4×200 meter relay team to a third-place finish at the MHSAA Class 6A state meet on May 6. Alexis Jefferies, Arielle Ward and Adria Burrell were also part of the relay, which finished with a time of 1:42.70.