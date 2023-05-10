Williams honored for 45 years as firefighter, batallion chief Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Vicksburg Fire Department Battalion Fire Chief Henry Williams was honored Wednesday by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for reaching a plateau few employees reach.

When the board honored employee anniversaries at its Wednesday meeting, Williams was recognized not only with the usual certificate of service but also a certificate of recognition for serving 45 years with the fire department.

While many older firefighters have opted to retire and head to other pursuits, Williams, who began his career in March 1978, has remained with the department, serving on all three shifts and serving more than 20 of his 45 years as battalion chief presently leading C Shift.

Email newsletter signup

“I guess I just found a place I like,” he said. “I like doing the job; like being with the people I work with. They keep my spirits up; I’ve got some good professionals.

“The people under my command, they do a heck of a job and that makes me proud; that’s my crew out there,” Williams added. “When they get some recognition from the public it makes you feel good you’re a part of it — I’ve got good crews. It makes me feel good to know that’s my crew out there.”

In his comments at the board meeting, Williams hinted that retirement may be in the future. He said he hasn’t decided on a time, “but it’s getting close.”

“I’ve always told myself I listen to my body; when it tells me it’s time to go it’s time to go,” he said. “My body is going to tell me that.

“It’s starting to tell me,” he added. “We’ve got a whole new crew of people; younger people, more energetic. Things have changed, ways have changed and it’s getting time to let someone younger take the helm.”