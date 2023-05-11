Cadence Bank closing 35 branches, including one in Vicksburg Published 1:39 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Cadence Bank announced in late April that it would close 35 branches across the country, including one branch in Vicksburg.

Vicksburg’s U.S. 61 North Cadence Bank branch is on the list. Cadence Bank representatives did not provide a timeline for when the closure would take place, only stating it would happen in “mid-2023.”

“The company continues to identify strategic opportunities to improve operating efficiency, including branch optimization,” a release from Cadence Bank read. “In April 2023, the company announced 35 additional branch locations that will be closed or consolidated during mid-2023. This strategy, including other in-process initiatives, is estimated to result in annualized cost savings of approximately $15 to 20 million. These branch closures and consolidations are in addition to the 17 executed in the fourth quarter of 2022.”