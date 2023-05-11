Dewayne Leroy Williams Published 12:16 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Funeral services for Dewayne Leroy Williams are held on Saturday, May 13 in the Zion Traveler M. B. Church at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Dr. Kimberly Fisher officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m.

Dewayne Leroy Wiliams a Vicksburg resident passed away on Tuesday, May 2 in the University Medical Center following a brief illness. He was 54. He was employed by the City of Vicksburg in the sewer dept. and was a member of Morning Star M. B. Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Colonel and Odessa Williams and Laura Buck.

He is survived by his son Dewayne Dante Williams of Vicksburg; his two brothers, Gerald Willams of Texas and Gregory Williams of Vicksburg; his four, sisters Patricia Freeman, Terry Mobley, Beverly Ford and Tawana Anderson all of Vicksburg and two grandchildren.