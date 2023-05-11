Game Plan Published 10:45 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

VGSA All-Stars

Tryouts for the Vicksburg Girls Softball Association’s 8U softball team will be held Friday, May 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, May 13 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the National Field at the Halls Ferry Park complex. For more information, call coach Haley Jones at 662-801-6177.

Learn to Swim

Registration for Vicksburg City Pool’s American Red Cross Learn to Swim Program will be held May 17-19 Friday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City Park Pavilion; and on Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at City Pool on Lee Street.

Registration must be done in person on those dates. Classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, and space is very limited. Because of a lifeguard shortage, no more than six students will be registered per class.

The Learn to Swim Program provides low-cost swim lessons during the summer. The cost is $15 for each two-week session, which includes eight 45-minute classes. The classes are open to children and adults, and only a swimsuit, towel, and eagernees to learn to swim are needed. Children must be at least 5 years old to participate.

Sessions will be at City Pool June 5-16; June 26 to July 7; and July 17-28. Classes are held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., and at 5:45 p.m. each weekday during the sessions.

MSU Road Dawgs Tour

Mississippi State football head coach Zach Arnett and director of athletics Zac Selmon will be the featured speakers when the 2023 Road Dawgs Tour makes a stop in Vicksburg on May 16.

The event will take place at The BB Club, 721 Clay St. A buffet lunch and social hour will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program at noon. Fans will have the chance to meet Arnett and Selmon.

Tickets are $15 if purchased before May 12, or $20 after that date. They can be purchased at msstatealumni.ticketspice.com/road-dawgs-vicksburg. For more information, email Riley Nelson at RNelson@maycpa.com, or contact Michael Richardson at 662-325-3659 or mrichardson@alumni.msstate.edu.

Chillin’ in the Hills

The Chillin’ in the Hills 5K run and race walk is scheduled for May 13 in downtown Vicksburg.

The event, formerly known as the Chill in the Hills, will begin and end at Martin’s at Midtown, 1101 Belmont St. The entry fee is $20 per person. A 1-mile fun run for children age 12 and under follows the 5K events, and is free.

The Chillin’ in the Hills is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling Center, which provides low-cost counseling and mental health services for residents in Vicksburg and surrounding areas.

Online registration is available through raceroster.com. For more information, contact Laura Jones at 601-636-5703 or gracecc@live.com.

Sports Force tournaments

Sports Force Parks on the Mississippi will host a number of youth baseball and softball tournaments this spring. For more information on all tournaments, visit sfpvicksburg.com:

• The Braves Country Battles is scheduled for May 19-21. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.

• The 17 Baseball State tournament is scheduled for June 3 and 4. The tournament is open to teams in the the 7U through 14U age groups. The entry fee ranges from $150 to $325 per team, based on age, and there is a three-game guarantee.