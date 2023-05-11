Jessie Lamar Shiele Published 3:16 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Jessie Lamar Shiele, III passed away on April 29th in Colorado Springs, CO. He was 21. He was a 2020 graduate of Warren Central High School where he also played on the football team.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, May 13 in the House of Peace Worship Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Linda Sweezer officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction

of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m.

Jessie Lamar Shiele, III is survived by his mother, Flora Howard of Vicksburg; his father, Jessie Lamar Shiele, Jr.; his two brothers Kevin Bass, Jr. of Burlington, WI and Antonio James Jr. of Vicksburg; his two sisters, Briana Howard and Nigeria Ojeamiran both of Vicksburg.