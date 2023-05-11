Murder suspect dead in apparent suicide at Claiborne County Jail

An inmate at the Claiborne County Jail, Sarah Peshoff, 41, was found deceased in her cell from what appears to be death by suicide on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. during a routine jail check, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department.

Peshoff was being housed in Claiborne County for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and had been charged with the murder of her husband.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in and will be handling the investigation.