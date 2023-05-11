Riverwalk Casino Hotel hosting Battle of the DJs competition in Vicksburg Published 1:49 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The stage is set for the area’s top DJs to show off their skills at what’s sure to be a battle of the beats.

Riverwalk Casino Hotel in Vicksburg is hosting the Battle of the DJs, a free live entertainment event on Friday, where famous local radio DJs will compete for $2,500 cash and the audience will get to choose who will be crowned champ.

The Battle of the DJs will kick off at 5 p.m. outdoors at a special performance area located at the covered Valet Entrance. DJs will perform in a randomly selected order and will have 20 minutes to wow the crowd with their best routine. When all DJs have performed, the winner will be determined by audience enthusiasm. Since the audience will pick the winner, DJs are encouraged to promote their participation in the event and have their fanbase in attendance.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to the $2,500 cash prize, the winning DJ gets to continue rocking the house indoors on the casino floor.

During the event, Riverwalk chefs will grill up a great variety of delicious menu items for purchase and a selection of beverages will be available as well. All Riverwalk Rewards Club members are also invited to do some spinning and winning of their own, with the chance to play a fun kiosk game to win prizes from 7 to 10 p.m.

“Battle of the DJs is a free event that will bring our community together for a night of fun, friendly competition between the area’s top DJs,” said Brock VanWye, Riverwalk’s Director of Marketing. “We’re thrilled to be the area’s premier entertainment destination and we’re happy to be able to continually provide our guests with new and exciting ways to experience all the amenities we have to offer. We hope everyone comes out to enjoy some exciting live entertainment, support their favorite local DJ and have a great time.”