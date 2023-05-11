Search warrant leads to arrest of two for meth possession in Warren County Published 4:19 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Units from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, led by Chief Deputy Robert Stewart, served a search warrant at a residence at 50 Massey Road on Tuesday just before 9 a.m.

During the search, methamphetamine was found at the residence. Two individuals who were residing at the address, John “Champ” Smith, 49 of Warren County, and Angela House, 52 of Warren County, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Their bonds were set at Warren County Justice Court at $10,000 each.