Vicksburg Theatre Guild presents Agatha Christie’s ‘And Then There Were None’ Published 1:55 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

Clarissa Horner, left and Cameron Gates, rehearse for the Vicksburg Theatre Guild’s upcoming production of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None.”

Performances of the murder mystery will be held at 7:30 p.m. on May 12, 13, 19 and 20 and at 2 p.m. on May 14 and 21 at the Parkside Playhouse Theatre, 101 Iowa Ave.

Tickets are $15, $10 for ages 65 and older and 12-18 and $8 for ages 12 and younger and are available at the VTG box office. (Photo by Anna Salisbury | Special to The Vicksburg Post)