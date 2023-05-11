Warren County Land Records May 1 to May 8 Published 11:16 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period May 1 to May 8.

Warranty Deeds

*Juan Lopez to David P. Abernathy and Lauren E. Abernathy, Part of Section 47, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Rabalais Ventures LLC to Khadijah S. Anderson, Lot 34, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Arthur Baldwin and Ellen Carter Baldwin to 4 Hooks Farms LLC, Part of Northwest ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Chilhowie Farm LLC to John Brown and Shenia Brown, Part of Lot 145, Belle Isle on the Lake.

*Roy K. Campbell and Gail J. Campbell to Deborah Kim Jones, Lot 35 and Part of Lot 33, Dogwood Lake Estate Part 1-C.

*David Brewer Inc. to Delvin Tyler and Shakedra Lasha Doss, Lot 28, Falcon Ridge Part 3.

*G.K. Mihalyka to William R. Ferris Jr., Part of Section 23, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*Tracy A. Tharp and Bonnie B. Tharp to Nathan A. Gaines, Lot 86, Camelot Estates No. 3; Part of Lot 89, Camelot Estates No. 4.

*Bobby and Marilyn Nichols Joint Revocable Trust, Bobby L. Nichols Trustee and Marilyn J. Nichols Trustee to Lonnie Dean Ward Jr., Lot 7 and 8, Belle Isle on the Lake-Nevels Subdivision.

*David Earl Warren and Letha Warren to William B. Risher and Stephanie A. Risher, Part of North ½ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*S and H Enterprises LLC to Theresa Roberson, Part of Lot 41, Union Bank.

*Kevin W. Sharpe and Betty C. Sharpe to Self Brandie, Block 6, Lot 8, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*William W. Thornton and Alene G. Thornton to Ronald D. Taylor, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 59, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.

Deeds of Trust

*David P. Abernathy to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 47, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*RiverPointe Dance Academy LLC to Allen Land Company LLC, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*RiverPointe Dance Academy LLC to Michael D. Allen and Susan Tidwell Allen, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Khadijah S. Anderson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 34, Belle Meade No. 1.

*Bobby R. Foshee Jr. and Mary J. Foshee to Bank of America, N.A., Part of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Andre Bennett to RiverHills Bank, Lot 6 to 8, 11 to 13, Alpine Heights.

*John Brown to Shenia Brown and Chilhowie Farm LLC, Part of Lot 145, Belle Isle on the Lake.

*Joseph D. Brown and Nelda J. Brown to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 48, Fair Hill No. 3.

*Christine Boone Guizerix and Armand P. Guizerix III to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Daffney Diane Wells and Kalptrick Juan Wells to Cadence Bank, Part of Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Delvin Ray Tyler and Shakedra Lasha Doss to David Brewer Inc., Lot 28, Falcon Ridge Part 3.

*Nathan A. Gaines to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 86, Camelot Estates No. 3; Part of Lot 89, Camelot Estate No. 4.

*Ollie Hardaway and Enid Hardaway to RiverHills Bank, Lot 14, Rollingwood Subdivision.

*Kelvin M. Rankin to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Lot 17, Forrest Cove Part 2.

*William Bradford (B) Risher and Stephanie Ann (A) Risher to Southern AGCredit ACA, Part of North ½ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*RiverPointe Dance Academy LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 24, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Brandie Self to Rocket Mortgage, Block 6, Lot 8, Lightcap Place No. 1.

*William W. Thornton and Alene G. Thornton to Ronald D. Taylor, Part of Section 6, Township 15 North, Range 4 East; Part of Lot 59, Littlewood Subdivision Part 2.

*Amanda S. Tritinger to Robert M. Verburg, Lot 61 and 62, Fair Hill No. 3.

*Murray P. Whitaker and Martha M. Whitaker to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 22, Walnut Cove Subdivision Part 2.

Marriage Licenses

*Sean David Johnson, 29, Texas, to Meredith Nicole Hull, 26, Mississippi.

*Ethan Tyler Vroman, 24, Mississippi, to McKinsey Lee Stanton, 29, Texas.

*David Theodor Fritz, 35, Stockholm, Sweden, to Ann Avery Burrell, 31, Texas.

*Christopher Scott Smith, 38, Mississippi, to Amanda Yvonne Bullock, 40, Mississippi.

*Shaun Odell Chandler, 42, Louisiana, to Amanda Sharai Gutierrez, 34, Texas.

*Stacy Eugene McDuff, 49, Mississippi, to Martha Elizabeth Gatlin, 49, Mississippi.