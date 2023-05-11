Warren County under severe thunderstorm warning Published 1:08 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Warren County and the surrounding area until 3 p.m. Thursday.

Meteorologist Kendall Parks with the National Weather Service Office in Jackson said the storms are expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain putting the area at risk for flash flooding.

He said strong, damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph are also expected with the possibility of tornadoes and quarter-sized hail.

The area is also under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. and an Areal Flood Watch until 7 p.m., according to AccuWeather.