Five finalists announced for Ferriss Trophy Published 3:29 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

JACKSON — Five finalists for the 2023 Ferriss Trophy were announced Friday.

Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall and designated hitter Slade Wilks; Mississippi State infielder Hunter Hines; Ole Miss outfielder Kemp Alderman; and Jackson State third baseman Ty Hill are the finalists for the annual award that is given to the top college baseball player in Mississippi.

Hall, who won the award in 2022, has a 9-3 record and a 2.71 ERA in 73 innings pitched. His teammate Wilks is batting .319 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs.

Hall is trying to become only the second player to win the Ferriss Trophy twice. Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum did it in 2016 and 2019.

Hines leads Mississippi State with 22 home runs and 57 RBIs.

Alderman has a .377 batting average with 19 home runs and 59 RBIs.

Hill has the highest batting average of the group, at .400, and also has six homers, four triples and 15 doubles. He is hoping to become the first JSU player to win the Ferriss Trophy, as well as the first since 2009 from any team other than Ole Miss, Mississippi State or Southern Miss.

The award will be presented at a luncheon on May 22 at the Golden Moon Casino at Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia. It is sponsored by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort.

The Ferriss Trophy is one of several awards presented by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum that honor the state’s top college athletes, along with the Conerly (football), Howell (men’s basketball) and Gillom (women’s basketball) Trophies.

Ferriss Trophy winners

2022 – Tanner Hall, P, Southern Miss

2021 – Tanner Allen, OF, Mississippi State

2020 – No winner (COVID-19)

2019 – Jake Mangum, OF, Mississippi State

2018 – Nick Sandlin, P, Southern Miss

2017 – Brent Rooker, OF, Mississippi State

2016 – Jake Mangum, OF, Mississippi State

2015 – James McMahon, P, Southern Miss

2014 – Auston Bousfield, OF, Ole Miss

2013 – Hunter Renfroe, OF, Mississippi State

2012 – Chris Stratton, P, Mississippi State

2011 – Tyler Koelling, OF, Southern Miss

2010 – Drew Pomeranz, P, Ole Miss

2009 – Craig Westcott, IF/P, Belhaven

2008 – Scott Bittle, P, Ole Miss

2007 – Ed Easley, C, Mississippi State

2006 – Thomas Berkery, IF, Mississippi State

2005 – Brian Pettway, OF, Ole Miss

2004 – Stephen Head, IF/P, Ole Miss