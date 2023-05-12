Five finalists announced for Ferriss Trophy
Published 3:29 pm Friday, May 12, 2023
JACKSON — Five finalists for the 2023 Ferriss Trophy were announced Friday.
Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall and designated hitter Slade Wilks; Mississippi State infielder Hunter Hines; Ole Miss outfielder Kemp Alderman; and Jackson State third baseman Ty Hill are the finalists for the annual award that is given to the top college baseball player in Mississippi.
Hall, who won the award in 2022, has a 9-3 record and a 2.71 ERA in 73 innings pitched. His teammate Wilks is batting .319 with 18 home runs and 52 RBIs.
Hall is trying to become only the second player to win the Ferriss Trophy twice. Mississippi State’s Jake Mangum did it in 2016 and 2019.
Hines leads Mississippi State with 22 home runs and 57 RBIs.
Alderman has a .377 batting average with 19 home runs and 59 RBIs.
Hill has the highest batting average of the group, at .400, and also has six homers, four triples and 15 doubles. He is hoping to become the first JSU player to win the Ferriss Trophy, as well as the first since 2009 from any team other than Ole Miss, Mississippi State or Southern Miss.
The award will be presented at a luncheon on May 22 at the Golden Moon Casino at Pearl River Resort in Philadelphia. It is sponsored by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and Pearl River Resort.
The Ferriss Trophy is one of several awards presented by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum that honor the state’s top college athletes, along with the Conerly (football), Howell (men’s basketball) and Gillom (women’s basketball) Trophies.
Ferriss Trophy winners
2022 – Tanner Hall, P, Southern Miss
2021 – Tanner Allen, OF, Mississippi State
2020 – No winner (COVID-19)
2019 – Jake Mangum, OF, Mississippi State
2018 – Nick Sandlin, P, Southern Miss
2017 – Brent Rooker, OF, Mississippi State
2016 – Jake Mangum, OF, Mississippi State
2015 – James McMahon, P, Southern Miss
2014 – Auston Bousfield, OF, Ole Miss
2013 – Hunter Renfroe, OF, Mississippi State
2012 – Chris Stratton, P, Mississippi State
2011 – Tyler Koelling, OF, Southern Miss
2010 – Drew Pomeranz, P, Ole Miss
2009 – Craig Westcott, IF/P, Belhaven
2008 – Scott Bittle, P, Ole Miss
2007 – Ed Easley, C, Mississippi State
2006 – Thomas Berkery, IF, Mississippi State
2005 – Brian Pettway, OF, Ole Miss
2004 – Stephen Head, IF/P, Ole Miss