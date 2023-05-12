Old Post Files May 12, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Frank J. Fisher and family motor to New Orleans. • Mrs. Henry Schlottman is visiting in California. • Mrs. Ida Feith and son leave for Montgomery, Ala.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Mrs. Grayson Catchings leaves for Washington, D.C. • Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Woods of Cincinnati are here visiting Mr. and Mrs. U.G. Flowers. • Mr. and Mrs. Ben Fittz-Hugh return from Memphis.

80 years ago: 1943

Edwin Evans is elected vice president of the SAE fraternity at Louisiana State University. • Mrs. J.W. Murphy is visiting her son, Corp. George Murphy, at Camp Silbert, Ala. • Rose Marie Jordan breaks her arm. • Mrs. Mattie Rowland dies.

70 years ago: 1953

The Rev. W.F. Mansell receives a doctorate of divinity degree from Southwest College at Memphis. • Mrs. I.J. Hart, Satartia resident, dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Billy Bolls is elected president of the Bowmar Avenue School PTA. • Mrs. Paul Cooper is installed as president of the American Association of University Women.

50 years ago: 1973

Evan L. Fleming Jr. of Vicksburg is elected grand master of the Grand Counsel of Royal and Select Masters of Mississippi at the annual assembly in Jackson.

40 years ago: 1983

The front page of The Vicksburg Evening Post is covered with accounts of disaster, death and destruction of property in wake of recent storms, tornadoes and flooding. • Mrs. Ethel Dunn dies. • Carl Jesse Chaney is a recipient of the 1983 R.N. Swayze Scholastic Award, a $2,500 scholarship awarded by the Mississippi Young Bankers Association.

30 years ago: 1993

A second Claiborne County jury is unable to convict or clear Charles “Pete” Cupit of manslaughter and a second mistrial is declared. • Richard Fountain, Fayette resident, dies. • Olivia Cecile Oakes celebrates her second birthday.

20 years ago: 2003

Visitors from Arkansas mark the 140th anniversary of the first day of the Siege of Vicksburg in the military park. • Former President Bill Clinton is the commencement speaker at Tougaloo College in Jackson. • Vaudell B. Stevens, Anguilla resident, dies at 92.

10 years ago: 2013

By late August, City Front will be without a floating casino for the first time since 1993 if the winning bidder at an auction April 25 for the former Grand Station Casino follows through on a bankruptcy court-ordered sale of the vessel. • The Mississippi River at Vicksburg is now predicted to crest Friday at 44 feet, a foot higher and a day later than predicted last week.