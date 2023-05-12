OUR OPINION: Ritz on the River ending on a high note Published 4:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Now that time has worn away the shock after learning that this year’s Ritz on the River will be the last such event held at Vicksburg Convention Center, we’re ready to do our part and make it the best Ritz yet.

For the last 10 years, through ups and downs and pandemics and renovations, Ritz on the River has been the premier event at the VCC to see and be seen — and always for a good cause. Over the years, Ritz has raised more than $30,000 for worthy causes and that money has stayed in the Vicksburg and Warren County area.

When COVID began to subside, Ritz was one of the first opportunities our community had to come together, let loose and reconnect with one another. It’s a party, without a doubt, but it’s so much more than that.

Ritz also shows the full capability of the team at VCC — from the signature cocktails to the dining options to the light displays and performers. Each staff member at VCC makes the event a knockout experience and the community is so appreciative of that.

In terms of economic benefit to the community, Ritz on the River’s economic impact is approximately $172,000 over the last nine years. Vicksburg should count itself lucky to have the asset that is Vicksburg Convention Center, both as a staging point for local events and as an attraction for out-of-town guests.

This year’s event is sure to be the biggest and best, with a James Bond theme and a band coming up from New Orleans. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Seven Days for the Troops, a non-profit organization that works to fill in the gaps and meet the needs of disabled veterans.

You won’t want to miss this last chance to “Put on the Ritz” with a few hundred of your closest friends on July 20.

Tickets for Ritz on the River are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.