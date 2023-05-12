PCA basketball stars Selby, Sims sign with Meridian Community College

Published 3:01 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By Ernest Bowker

Porter's Chapel Academy basketball players Lawson Selby, left, and Tiara Sims, right, both signed with Meridian Community College earlier this week. (Carrie Martin/GSPhotography)

Lawson Selby and Tiara Sims will keep flying as Eagles at the next level.

The two Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball stars both signed with Meridian Community College this week to add another accolade to their outstanding careers thus far.

Selby was selected to play in the MAIS boys’ basketball all-star game after averaging 18.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in his senior season.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

As a junior, Selby helped Porter’s Chapel reach the MAIS Class 3A semifinals and reach the MAIS Overall Tournament for only the second time in school history. He averaged 11.1 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Sims was also an MAIS all-star, and won the MVP award in the girls’ game.

Sims led PCA to the District 3-3A regular-season championship by averaging 23.8 points per game. She was the leading scorer on a team that only had five varsity players on the roster.

Sims also averaged 28.7 points and 2.7 steals per game as a junior in the 2021-22 season.

About Ernest Bowker

Ernest Bowker is The Vicksburg Post's sports editor. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post's sports staff since 1998, making him one of the longest-tenured reporters in the paper's 140-year history. The New Jersey native is a graduate of LSU. In his career, he has won more than 50 awards from the Mississippi Press Association and Associated Press for his coverage of local sports in Vicksburg.

email author More by Ernest

More Sports

Tallulah Academy falls to Prairie View in Game 2; deciding Game 3 is Saturday night

Five finalists announced for Ferriss Trophy

Game Plan

Who’s Hot

Print Article