PCA basketball stars Selby, Sims sign with Meridian Community College Published 3:01 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Lawson Selby and Tiara Sims will keep flying as Eagles at the next level.

The two Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball stars both signed with Meridian Community College this week to add another accolade to their outstanding careers thus far.

Selby was selected to play in the MAIS boys’ basketball all-star game after averaging 18.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in his senior season.

As a junior, Selby helped Porter’s Chapel reach the MAIS Class 3A semifinals and reach the MAIS Overall Tournament for only the second time in school history. He averaged 11.1 points and 6 rebounds per game.

Sims was also an MAIS all-star, and won the MVP award in the girls’ game.

Sims led PCA to the District 3-3A regular-season championship by averaging 23.8 points per game. She was the leading scorer on a team that only had five varsity players on the roster.

Sims also averaged 28.7 points and 2.7 steals per game as a junior in the 2021-22 season.