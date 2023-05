Red Lotus opens at Ameristar Casino Vicksburg Published 1:10 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Ameristar Casino and Hotel in Vicksburg opened a new Asian food restaurant, Red Lotus last week.

The restaurant will serve a variety of Asian dishes including Beef Lo Mein, General Tso’s Chicken and Pho.

It is open on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. and on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.