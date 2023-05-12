Registration open for Memorial Day Flag Placement at Vicksburg National Cemetery

This year’s event will take place on Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. Check-in for volunteers begins at 7:30 a.m.

Located within Vicksburg National Military Park, Vicksburg National Cemetery is the final resting place for over 18,000 U.S. Veterans – 17,000 of those being Union Civil War soldiers – a number unmatched by any other National Cemetery.

Every year on the Friday before Memorial Day, a United States flag is placed at each individual grave site as a remembrance of the sacrifice so many have made for our country. Join other volunteers and NPS staff as they continue that tradition.

Please follow the link below to register for the event. Registration closes on Tuesday, May 23.