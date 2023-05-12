Registration open for Memorial Day Flag Placement at Vicksburg National Cemetery

Published 10:49 am Friday, May 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

Joseph Quimby and his daughter, Aubrey, 11, volunteered to place American flags on grave markers at the Vicksburg National Cemetery in 2022.(Photo by Anna Guizerix | The Vicksburg Post)
Registration is now open for Vicksburg National Military Park’s Memorial Day Flag Placement event.
This year’s event will take place on Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. Check-in for volunteers begins at 7:30 a.m.
Located within Vicksburg National Military Park, Vicksburg National Cemetery is the final resting place for over 18,000 U.S. Veterans – 17,000 of those being Union Civil War soldiers – a number unmatched by any other National Cemetery.
Every year on the Friday before Memorial Day, a United States flag is placed at each individual grave site as a remembrance of the sacrifice so many have made for our country. Join other volunteers and NPS staff as they continue that tradition.
Please follow the link below to register for the event. Registration closes on Tuesday, May 23.
Questions? Please contact the park’s Volunteer Program Manager, Taylor Hegler, at taylor_hegler@nps.gov or via phone at 601-636-0583 ext. 2969.

