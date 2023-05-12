Suspect charged with murder in Wednesday shooting death Published 6:11 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

One person was charged Friday in the Wednesday shooting death of DeMarcus Smith, 25 of Vicksburg.

On Friday, Vicksburg Police Department investigators arrested Jonathan Jamal Jackson, 35 of Vicksburg, on a charge of second-degree murder connected to Smith’s death.

Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Ken Karyl Avenue for a reported shooting at 6:04 p.m. on Wednesday. There, they found Smith suffering from gunshot wounds.

Smith was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Jackson appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday where he was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury with a $1 million bond.

Vicksburg woman arrested on weapons charges

Another individual, Lakisha Miller, 43 of Vicksburg, was arrested on weapons charges as a result of information discovered during the homicide investigation.

Miller also appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter on Friday on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Her bond was set at $85,000 and she was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Police Chief Penny Jones said that investigators did not believe there was a connection between shooting Jackson was involved in and the recent shooting at Jacques’ nightclub.

The department stated that it would not release more information at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.