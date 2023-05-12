Tallulah Academy falls to Prairie View in Game 2; deciding Game 3 is Saturday night Published 5:19 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

Tallulah Academy has one more chance — and one last chance — to get back to the MAIS Class 3A baseball championship series.

Colttan Yeldell hit a two-run single with two outs in the fifth inning to put Prairie View ahead, and the Spartans held off two late rallies by Tallulah to win 3-1 in Game 2 of their semifinal series on Friday.

The best-of-three series is tied 1-1, and the deciding Game 3 is Saturday at 6 p.m. at Tallulah Academy. The winner will advance to the Class 3A championship series next week against either Manchester Academy or Tunica Academy.

Tallulah Academy (23-6) is trying to get back to the state finals for the second time in three seasons. It won the Class 1A championship in 2021.

The Trojans used a huge sixth-inning rally to win Game 1, but couldn’t quite come up with the big hit they needed in Game 2.

After Yeldell’s single put Prairie View (24-5) ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Tallulah got its first two runners on base in the top of the sixth. A strikeout and a double play ended the threat.

In the seventh, the Trojans put two runners on with two outs and Wyatt Bedgood singled to right field to keep the rally going. Cole Boyte ran far down the baseline while rounding third, however, and was thrown out while trying to get back to the bag for the final out of the game.

Tallulah’s only run came in the fourth inning, when Bedgood singled, stole second and scored on a double by Brayson Morson. Bedgood finished 2-for-4 with the one run scored.