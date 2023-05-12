Vicksburg city meetings return to Robert M. Walker Building Published 12:54 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is returning home.

For the past six weeks, the board has been meeting in one of the conference rooms at the Vicksburg Convention Center while city building maintenance department workers made improvements and upgraded the boardroom in the Robert M. Walker Building, 1415 Walnut St., where the board usually met.

The work, which began in April, was completed this week.

In his opening comments at Wednesday’s board meeting, Mayor George Flaggs Jr. commended the board’s hosts.

“I want to first start by thanking, (VCC Executive Director) Erin (Southard) and your staff for accommodating us while we are out of the board room,” Flaggs said.

The board will be in the remodeled meeting room for its Monday meeting, which is set for 10 a.m.