Vicksburg nursing graduate speaks at Hinds Community College commencement Published 7:00 am Friday, May 12, 2023

Over four ceremonies on May 10, 11 and 13, Hinds Community College will award 1,526 degrees and certificates to 1,107 graduates. A number of graduates will receive more than one credential.

In total, 239 students are graduating cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 190 are graduating magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 82 are graduating summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.

“Every graduation ceremony is special to the college, as we celebrate the success of each student. It is important that we truly celebrate what our graduates have achieved — they have overcome a series of unusual circumstances over the last several months. We are truly excited to celebrate their achievements,” said Hinds President Dr. Stephen Vacik.

The speaker for nursing and allied health graduates was Alexa Jeffers, 24 of Vicksburg, who earned an Associate Degree in Nursing. She will start her bachelor’s program at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in January, and will also be working as an RN in the ICU at St. Dominic Hospital.

“It seems as if we walked through the door yesterday to the first day of lecture,” Jeffers said. “I sat down next to complete strangers not knowing the impact they would have on my life today. I have made some of the best friends of my life while participating in this program.

“The Hinds faculty and staff have given us one of the biggest gifts of the ability to have the knowledge and kindness to tackle the journey of life through our new occupations. As many of us in this room know, these programs are hard and come with a hefty workload,” she added.

Academic and career-technical students graduated in two ceremonies on May 11. Ceremonies wrap up on May 13 at the Utica Campus.