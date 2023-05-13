Old Post Files May 13, 1923-2023 Published 9:00 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy.

100 years ago: 1923

Mrs. W.T. Fairly, ill with pleurisy, is greatly improved. • Margerite Pichetto is married in New Orleans to Mr. Mariotte. • Josephine Kelly and George Jenne are married.

Email newsletter signup

90 years ago: 1933

Local citizens donate $700 to assure an active Boy Scout movement here. • The St. Francis Xavier Academy alumnae banquet proves to be a brilliant event.

80 years ago: 1943

Pfc. George Farris is killed in action in North Africa. • Jodie R. Smith, retired railroad engineer, dies at his home in Wilson, La.

70 years ago: 1953

Mrs. Elizabeth Cutrer, Magnolia resident, dies. • Frank E. Everett is elected as a vice president of the Delta Council. • Mrs. Robert H. Johnston dies.

60 years ago: 1963

Mrs. Rowena M. Farr, Madison Parish school teacher, retires and is honored with a tea. • Mrs. Alice F. O’Neal passes away. • Mr. and Mrs. Louis Switzer are visiting in Hot Spring, Ark.

50 years ago: 1973

H.G. Jones Jr. is the recipient of a special watch for the blind from the Vicksburg Lions Club. • The Old Court House Museum is listed in the 1973 edition of the Mobil Travel Guide. • A new traffic control device at the intersection of Halls Ferry Road, Cain Ridge Road and Roseland Drive has been fully activated.

40 years ago: 1983

Dorothy Gaylord Lazarus, former music teacher and dean of women at All Saints’ School, dies in Israel. • Amanda Louise Barnes celebrates her fourth birthday today. • New Morning Star M.B. Church honors the Rev. L.A. Hall Sr., pastor, for 10 years of service to the church, with the Rev. Lewis L. Lassiter as the featured speaker.

30 years ago: 1993

Dorothy Robertson Proctor dies. • James Winters Jr. signs a basketball scholarship with Hinds Community College. • Brittany Serise Selby celebrates her fourth birthday. • Vicksburg Mayor Robert Walker is inducted into Pi Alpha Alpha honor society’s Mississippi State University chapter.

20 years ago: 2003

The Vicksburg City board dissolves the 1999 airport authority. • Port Commission agrees to pay for road work at Ceres complex. • Eva Mae Ward of Valley Park dies. • Jaesyn Jermaine Stewart Jr. celebrates his first birthday.

10 years ago: 2013

Redwood Elementary School fifth-grade Maddie Watkins chases Da Funk the bullfrog during a frog race at Redwood Elementary School. • Eateries along East Clay were forced to keep their doors closed during the busy lunch hour after a water line broke.