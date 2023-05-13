Photo Gallery: Chillin’ in the Hills 5K Published 12:57 pm Saturday, May 13, 2023

The Chillin’ in the Hills 5K running event celebrated its 15th anniversary on Saturday with a total overhaul.

The race, formerly known as the Chill in the Hills and held in January, got a new name and date as well as new trophies and a theme built around a summery vibe. Nearly 100 runners and walkers participated in the event, and dozens more of their family members waited behind in the parking lot at Martin’s at Midtown.

Runners and walkers received leis as they crossed the finish line as DJ played music. Two stuffed snowmen in Hawaiian shirts sat in rocking chairs on the porch at Martin’s at Midtown to oversee the awards ceremony.

A flea market was also added to the festivities. About a dozen vendors set up shop in the parking lot selling handmade jewelry, art, pecans, candles and more. The flea market was scheduled to go on well into the afternoon.

The race’s rebrand came after several years of bad winter weather squashed attendance. The Chillin’ in the Hills is a fundraiser for Grace Christian Counseling Center, which provides low-cost counseling services to people in the Vicksburg area. Walter Frazier, who is the director of Grace Christian Counseling Center, was pleased with the turnout and the event’s relaunch.

“When you have a bad event, people will stay away. When you have a good one they’ll want to come back. Hopefully this is a good start and a ramp to the future,” Frazier said.

