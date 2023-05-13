Who’s Hot

Published 7:55 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

Warren Central football player Jaylen Winters caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Nash Morgan during the team’s spring game against Grenada on Thursday. Grenada beat the Vikings 17-16.

Ronnie Blossom had a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Warren Central, T.K. Qualls tackled a runner in the end zone for a safety on defense.

Warren Central will begin its summer workout schedule on June 5, and host North Pike in a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 18. The 2023 season opener is Aug. 25 against Clinton, in the Red Carpet Bowl at Vicksburg High School.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

More Sports

College baseball roundup: Southern Miss wins 11th in a row; MSU, Ole Miss suffer run-rule losses

Storms cut Gators’ spring game short

Tallulah Academy falls to Prairie View in Game 2; deciding Game 3 is Saturday night

Five finalists announced for Ferriss Trophy

Print Article