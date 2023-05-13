Who’s Hot Published 7:55 am Saturday, May 13, 2023

Warren Central football player Jaylen Winters caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Nash Morgan during the team’s spring game against Grenada on Thursday. Grenada beat the Vikings 17-16.

Ronnie Blossom had a 2-yard rushing touchdown for Warren Central, T.K. Qualls tackled a runner in the end zone for a safety on defense.

Warren Central will begin its summer workout schedule on June 5, and host North Pike in a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 18. The 2023 season opener is Aug. 25 against Clinton, in the Red Carpet Bowl at Vicksburg High School.