Garnet Van Norman, Vicksburg public works director dies at 70

Published 7:29 pm Sunday, May 14, 2023

By John Surratt

City of Vicksburg's Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman

Arrangements are incomplete at Glenwood Funeral Home for Vicksburg Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman who died Saturday afternoon at his home at Lake Claiborne in Claiborne County.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said he was notified of Van Norman’s death by Claiborne County Coroner J.W. Mallet.

Van Norman, 70, worked almost 33 years with the city as city engineer and then public works director. He was to retire May 30.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

