Garnet Van Norman, Vicksburg public works director dies at 70 Published 7:29 pm Sunday, May 14, 2023

Arrangements are incomplete at Glenwood Funeral Home for Vicksburg Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman who died Saturday afternoon at his home at Lake Claiborne in Claiborne County.

Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey said he was notified of Van Norman’s death by Claiborne County Coroner J.W. Mallet.

Van Norman, 70, worked almost 33 years with the city as city engineer and then public works director. He was to retire May 30.

