Hinds Community College graduation leads to the next step for Vicksburg student Published 8:00 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

Ali Selvy of Vicksburg graduated from Hinds Community College in the 2 p.m. May 11 ceremony. His next step is Mississippi State University where he plans to study electronics engineering.

Hinds Community College had four graduation ceremonies over three days, three at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus, May 10 to 11, and one at Boyd Gym on the Utica Campus, May 13.

The college awarded 1,526 degrees and certificates to 1,107 graduates. A number of graduates received more than one credential.

Email newsletter signup

In total, 239 students graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 190 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 82 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.