Hinds Community College graduation leads to the next step for Vicksburg student

Published 8:00 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ali Selvy (Photo by Brad Smith/Hinds Community College)

Ali Selvy of Vicksburg graduated from Hinds Community College in the 2 p.m. May 11 ceremony. His next step is Mississippi State University where he plans to study electronics engineering.

Hinds Community College had four graduation ceremonies over three days, three at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus, May 10 to 11, and one at Boyd Gym on the Utica Campus, May 13.

The college awarded 1,526 degrees and certificates to 1,107 graduates. A number of graduates received more than one credential.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

In total, 239 students graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 190 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 82 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.

More News

 Vicksburg’s Ameerah Shaibi speaks at Hinds Community College graduation

‘Mama said’: Sage words from Vicksburg’s mothers

St. Alban’s parishioner named to search committee for new Episcopal bishop

Old Post Files May 13, 1923-2023

Print Article