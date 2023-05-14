Mississippi State overcomes nine-run deficit to stun LSU Published 7:16 pm Sunday, May 14, 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. — Another huge comeback kept Mississippi State’s season alive.

Amani Larry scored the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice in the 10th inning, and Mississippi State overcame a nine-run deficit to stun No. 2 LSU 14-13 on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (26-24, 8-19 Southeastern Conference) also scored seven unanswered runs to win Saturday’s game, and got a crucial series win on the road.

They’ll head into the final week of the regular season two games behind Missouri (30-20, 10-17) and Georgia (18-24, 10-17) for the final spot in the SEC tournament.

Mississippi State will need to sweep Texas A&M next weekend, and have either Missouri or Georgia lose their final series, to reach the postseason. Missouri plays at Auburn, and Georgia is at home vs. LSU.

The Bulldogs seemed buried after losing Friday’s opener, 12-1, and seemed headed toward another blowout loss in the finale. LSU scored 13 runs from the second through the fifth innings to surge to a 13-4 lead.

Tre Morgan hit two home runs for the Tigers (39-12, 17-9), and Brayden Jobert was 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs.

Mississippi State roared to life in the sixth inning. The first three batters reached base, including Hunter Hines with an RBI single, before Dakota Jordan smashed a three-run home run to cut it to 13-8.

In the seventh inning, Hines hit a two-run double and scored on a single by Jordan. Slate Alford hit a two-run home run two batters later to tie it at 13.

Relievers Tyler Davis, K.C. Hunt and Aaron Nixon combined to throw six scoreless innings and hold the line until the Bulldogs could win it in the 10th.

Larry led off with a single and went to third on a one-out single by David Mershon. Colton Ledbetter followed with a grounder to first, and just beat the relay throw to avoid an inning-ending double play as Larry scored the go-ahead run.

LSU hit into three double plays, including one to end the game, and left the bases loaded in the ninth inning.

“We gave up a big lead, so the loss is hard to swallow right now,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “It stings right now, but we have an opportunity to move forward. We’re going to play in the postseason, so we’ve got to spend now until that time to get as ready as we possibly can. I trust that our players and our staff will work hard to do that.”