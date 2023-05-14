Southern Miss sweeps ULM, moves back into first place in the Sun Belt Published 7:33 pm Sunday, May 14, 2023

MONROE, La. — Southern Miss will carry the country’s longest college baseball winning streak — and a chance at the Sun Belt Conference championship — into the final weekend of the regular season.

Rodrigo Montenegro went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, and singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Southern Miss beat Louisiana-Monroe 6-2 on Sunday to finish a series sweep.

Southern Miss (35-15, 20-7 Sun Belt) won its 13th game in a row and pulled even with Coastal Carolina (33-17, 20-7) for first place in the Sun Belt.

Email newsletter signup

The Golden Eagles will finish the regular season with a three-game series at home vs. Louisiana-Lafayette beginning Thursday night. Coastal Carolina is home against last-place Marshall.

Southern Miss outscored Louisiana-Monroe 33-6 in sweeping its third consecutive series.

Montenegro’s RBI single in the top of the sixth snapped a 2-all tie, and Slade Wilks added another RBI single three batters later to make it 4-2.

Montenegro had another RBI single in the eighth inning, and Blake Johnson was hit by a pitch in the ninth to bring in the Golden Eagles’ final run.

Nick Monistere was 4-for-5 with two runs scored for Southern Miss, and Wilks was 2-for-5 with one RBI. Zack Floyd hit a solo home run for Louisiana-Monroe (16-35, 5-21).

USM pitcher Matthew Adams (3-2) went five innings and got the win. He allowed two runs, did not walk a batter and struck out nine. Relievers Niko Mazza and Justin Storm combined for four innings of scoreless relief.