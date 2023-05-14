 Vicksburg’s Ameerah Shaibi speaks at Hinds Community College graduation

Published 8:00 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ameerah Shaibi of Vicksburg was the graduation speaker for the 2 p.m. May 11 graduation ceremony at Hinds Community College. She is with some of her family members, including dad Gehad, brother Mohamed, 13, and sisters Shifa, 6, and Wafa, 8. A first-generation college student, she came to the United States at age 7. (Brad Smith/Hinds Community College)

 Ameerah Shaibi came to the United States from Yemen at age 7, not speaking English.

On May 11, she was the student speaker for the 2 p.m. graduation ceremony at Hinds Community College. A first-generation college student, she will attend nursing school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center beginning this summer.

“Graduating signifies hard work, determination and achievement,” said Shaibi, 19, who lives in Vicksburg. “It means opening up a door to a whole new world of opportunities. Hinds has helped me and many others achieve that dream, and I am incredibly grateful to be graduating from a distinguished college that has provided me with the foundation required to continue my academic pursuits.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletters

Check which newsletters you would like to receive
  • Vicksburg News: Sent daily at 5 am
  • Vicksburg Sports: Sent daily at 10 am

“As I look around, I observe the uniqueness of each individual here. Regardless of race, gender, age, national origin, disability, socio-economic status, or who and what you are celebrating today, this room brings us together as humans,” she added. “Isn’t it beautiful how we learn, grow, develop and become functional adults simply to serve each other as humans? Whether you are a doctor or nurse helping patients and residents with their health, a lawyer representing a client in court, a construction worker ensuring the safety of people on the road, or an instructor imparting knowledge to students, we are at the service of humanity.”

Hinds Community College had four graduation ceremonies over three days, three at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus, May 10 to 11, and one at Boyd Gym on the Utica Campus, May 13.

The college awarded 1,526 degrees and certificates to 1,107 graduates. A number of graduates received more than one credential.

In total, 239 students graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 190 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 82 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.

More News

Hinds Community College graduation leads to the next step for Vicksburg student

‘Mama said’: Sage words from Vicksburg’s mothers

St. Alban’s parishioner named to search committee for new Episcopal bishop

Old Post Files May 13, 1923-2023

Print Article