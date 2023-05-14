Vicksburg’s Ameerah Shaibi speaks at Hinds Community College graduation Published 8:00 am Sunday, May 14, 2023

Ameerah Shaibi came to the United States from Yemen at age 7, not speaking English.

On May 11, she was the student speaker for the 2 p.m. graduation ceremony at Hinds Community College. A first-generation college student, she will attend nursing school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center beginning this summer.

“Graduating signifies hard work, determination and achievement,” said Shaibi, 19, who lives in Vicksburg. “It means opening up a door to a whole new world of opportunities. Hinds has helped me and many others achieve that dream, and I am incredibly grateful to be graduating from a distinguished college that has provided me with the foundation required to continue my academic pursuits.

“As I look around, I observe the uniqueness of each individual here. Regardless of race, gender, age, national origin, disability, socio-economic status, or who and what you are celebrating today, this room brings us together as humans,” she added. “Isn’t it beautiful how we learn, grow, develop and become functional adults simply to serve each other as humans? Whether you are a doctor or nurse helping patients and residents with their health, a lawyer representing a client in court, a construction worker ensuring the safety of people on the road, or an instructor imparting knowledge to students, we are at the service of humanity.”

Hinds Community College had four graduation ceremonies over three days, three at the Muse Center on the Rankin Campus, May 10 to 11, and one at Boyd Gym on the Utica Campus, May 13.

The college awarded 1,526 degrees and certificates to 1,107 graduates. A number of graduates received more than one credential.

In total, 239 students graduated cum laude with a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59; 190 graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.6 to 3.99 and 82 graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 4.0.