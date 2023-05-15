Garnet H. Van Norman Jr. Published 4:08 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

Garnet H. Van Norman Jr., a lifelong resident of Vicksburg and Port Gibson, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at his home. He was 69.

Mr. Van Norman, who was to retire at the end of this month, had been an employee of the City of Vicksburg for 32 years. He held the positions of city engineer and director of public works, the same posts his father, Garnet H. Van Norman Sr., held for most of his career. Van Norman Jr. previously had worked in the private sector as an engineer. He was a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in civil engineering, Hinds Junior College and St. Aloysius High School. Mr. Van Norman was a lifelong outdoorsman and the owner of Sunset Hunting Club in Port Gibson.

Mr. Van Norman was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Sullivan McGraw; and his father, Garnet H. Van Norman, Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Selden Van Norman; his son, Garnet H. Van Norman III; his sister, Laura Van Norman Parkin of Brandon; mother-in-law Margaret Selden, brother-in-laws John Selden and Ronny Selden and one nephew, Scott Parkin of Gluckstadt.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Glenwood Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Gerald Hoseman and Jay Ratliff. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home. Burial will be in Shelton Cemetery in Pattison, MS.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Cook, Kerry Ratliff, Michael Johnson, Brian Leber, Nick Leber, Kyle Leber, Tyler Coleman, Jared Bethea, and Scott Parkin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Leber, Scott Leber, Bill Lea, Chris Bethea, Danlee Lomax, David Jackson, Dennis Coleman, Joe Rucker, Bill Giles, Bill Kellum, Joe Williams, John Herrod, Hill Denson, Fred Newcomb, Mayor George Flaggs, Troyce Luke Gullet, Dane Lovell and Lance Jordon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Shelton Cemetery Association.