Kenneth Forbes Grogan, III passed away at River Region hospital on May 12, 2023, surrounded by his family. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Vicksburg with burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Dr. Matt Buckles will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, May 15, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral Home.

Mr. Grogan was born on October 18, 1948, in Vicksburg, MS to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Forbes Grogan, Jr. After graduating from H.V. Cooper High School, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Mississippi College where he also played baseball. His senior year he met the love of his life, Ann. They were married for 51 wonderful years and had two children and two beautiful grandchildren. He dearly loved his family and took great joy in caring for them.

His professional career began with coaching football in Morton and then at Vicksburg High School. After his tenure in coaching, he joined his father at Grogan’s Texaco. He retired from teaching Automotive Mechanics at Hinds Community College.

Mr. Grogan volunteered in several organizations in town. He served on the Board of Directors at Lake Claiborne for over 30 years and was a lifetime member of the Eagle Lake Coaches’ Clinic. He also served in the National Guard Military Police. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of Lost Tom Hunting Club, Bogue De-Shea Hunting Club, Dry Bayou Hunting Club, and Ashland Hunting Club. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Vicksburg where he attended the Tom Hill Sunday School Class and the Early Risers Prayer Group. He was also attended the Tuesday Morning Men’s Bible Study at First Presbyterian Church.

Mr. Grogan is survived by his wife, Ann Blackledge Grogan; his children, Kenneth “Forbes” Grogan, IV (Jill) and Laura Katharine “Katie” Grogan; his grandchildren, Kenneth and Allison Grogan; his sister, Mary Beth Grogan-White (Ben); his in-laws, Lindsey Blackledge (Vivian) of Laurel, Carole Campbell of Vicksburg, David Blackledge (Jan) of Vicksburg and Mary Jo Robine of Laurel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Forbes Grogan, Jr. and his brothers-in-law, Frank J. Campbell of Vicksburg and Dewey D. Blackledge of Laurel, MS.

Pallbearers are Jonathan Blackledge, Joshua Blackledge, Lane Campbell, Matthew Campbell, Dr. William Campbell, Jack Grogan, Matthew Hicks, Abe Kidder, and Steve Tzotzolas. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Lee Giffin, Jerry Hall, Sonny Harpole, Tom Hill, Mickey Hutton, Sheriff Martin Pace, Fred Peyton, Eagle Lake Coaches’ Clinic, and the Tom Hill Sunday School Class.

“One generation shall praise thy works to another, and shall declare thy mighty acts.” Psalm 145:4

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Medical Ministry at First Baptist Church Vicksburg or the American Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi.