Linda Diane Richardson- Shorter

Funeral services for Linda Richardson- Shorter, 58, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Rose Hill M.B. Church, Mayersville. The burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery, Mayersville. Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating the services. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Mrs. Shorter died on May 5, 2023, in Mayersville, MS. 

 

