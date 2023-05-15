NASCAR Day Giveathon helping nonprofit in Port Gibson

Published 4:26 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

By Staff Reports

Created in honor of NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary, the NASCAR Day Giveathon is a joint effort between NASCAR and The NASCAR Foundation to provide funds to small communities.

The NASCAR community’s day of online giving will be a 75-hour period which provides an easy and fun way for the racing community to support local nonprofits.

Online donations start on Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m. and end on Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m.

The NASCAR Foundation said in a release its goal is to raise as much money and awareness as possible for local nonprofits in one spectacular giving day. This includes the Mississippi Cultural Crossroads Inc. in Port Gibson. The Mississippi Cultural Crossroads Inc.’s purpose is to support and promote youth and community involvement in educational and cultural activities. Activities include quilting, summer day camps, museum exhibits, live performances, music festivals, children’s and community theater and art for all ages.

For more information check out www.nascarfoundation.org or https://fanthem.io/give/nascar/giving-days/nascar-givingday-2023/charities/mississippi-cultural-crossroads-inc.

