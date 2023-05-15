One-and-One, done: NFHS changes free throw rules for high school basketball Published 7:47 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

The one-and-one is done.

The National Federation of High Schools announced a major basketball rules change on Monday that will eliminate the one-and-one free throw scenario and restructure the way fouls are counted.

Beginning in the 2023-24 season, teams will shoot two free throws for common fouls when in the bonus. Teams will reach the bonus when their opponent commits five fouls in a quarter and the totals will reset at the end of each quarter.

Previously, teams were awarded the one-and-one bonus when their opponents committed seven fouls in a half and two foul shots when 10 fouls were committed each half. The one-and-one is the scenario in which the first free throw is a live ball if it’s missed, and the shooter gets a second if it’s made.

The NFHS’ basketball rules committee approved the change at its annual meeting April 24-26 in Indianapolis. It was subsequently approved by the NFHS Board of Directors. The NFHS is the national governing body for high school sports in the U.S. Most state high school associations, including the Mississippi High School Activities Association and Mid-South Association of Independent Schools, follow NFHS rules.

In a release, the NFHS said it was an effort to reduce injuries and improve the flow of the game.

“The rules committee studied data that showed higher injury rates on rebounding situations and saw this as an opportunity to reduce opportunities for rough play during rebounds,” said Lindsey Atkinson, NFHS Director of Sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee. “Additionally, resetting the fouls each quarter will improve game flow and allow teams to adjust their play by not carrying foul totals to quarters two and four.”