Mayor presents ‘Voices of Courage & Justice: Honoring Medgar and Myrlie Evers’ on June 4 Published 10:59 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and The City of Vicksburg will present “Voices of Courage & Justice: Honoring Medgar and Myrlie Evers” on June 4 at 10 a.m.

Former Vicksburg Mayor Robert M. Walker will be the keynote speaker. Medgar and Myrlie Evers were partners in the Civil Rights struggle. The assassination of Medgar Evers on June 12, 1963, was the first murder of a nationally significant leader of the American Civil Rights Movement, and it became a catalyst for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. His widow, Myrlie Evers-Williams, a Vicksburg native, continues to promote issues of racial equality and social justice.

Their daughter, Reena Evers-Everette, also continues their legacy through social justice activism.

The event will take place at the Ardis Williams Sr. City Auditorium, 901 Monroe St.