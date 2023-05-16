Scott Berry retiring as Southern Miss baseball coach at season’s end Published 11:35 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

HATTIESBURG — Southern Miss’ baseball program is making a change at the top.

The school announced Tuesday that longtime baseball head coach Scott Berry will retire at the end of this season. The 60-year-old has led the Golden Eagles’ program for the past 14 years, and been a part of it since joining the staff as an assistant in 2001. He is one of only four head coaches at USM since 1959.

In a release, the school said a search for Berry’s successor is already under way.

“I could coach baseball forever; however, life continues to remind me our time is precious,” Berry said in a statement. “For the past 23 years, it has been my honor to work at The University of Southern Mississippi. The 2023 baseball season will be my final season as head baseball coach. Our program has a solid foundation for this transition in leadership. I am sincerely grateful and humbled by your support for me and this program. Throughout my career, I have recognized that no one can do anything alone. I am grateful to all the staff, players, coaches, and Administrations for everything they have done to build our program.”

Berry will enter his final regular-season series against Louisiana-Lafayette — the teams play Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Hattiesburg — with a 517-271-1 record. The 517 wins are the most in Southern Miss history.

Berry has led the Golden Eagles to five regular season and four conference tournament championships, along with eight NCAA Tournament berths. The 2022 team hosted a super regional for the first time.

Southern Miss has currently produced more consecutive 40-plus win seasons than any other Division I program with six, and with Ole Miss and Florida State failing to reach 30 wins this spring, will have the most consecutive 30-plus win seasons at 21.

USM enters this weekend riding a 13-game winning streak and has a 35-15 record. Friday night’s game at Pete Taylor Park will be “Scott Berry Night,” and he and his family will be honored prior to the game.

Following the season, the Southern Miss Department of Athletics will hold a retirement reception in Berry’s honor.