Vicksburg’s Moyin Sekoni on Dean’s List at Seton Hall University Published 9:48 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Moyin Sekoni, a Vicksburg native, made the Dean’s list at Seton Hall University, College of Communication and the Arts.

Seton Hall University recognized this achievement and published it on March 13. A student with a GPA of over 3.5 and higher every semester gets on this honor list. Sekoni, a graduate of River City Early College in 2021, is a junior at Seton Hall University and on a fast track to graduate from Seton Hall University, the nation’s top Catholic university, in the spring of 2024.

Sekoni has been making impacts beyond Vicksburg. She was featured in an interview with ABC News regarding how youth are impacting leadership trends within the nation. She is also working with the Missouri University of Science and Technology to incorporate artistic designs to communicate science and engineering to relevant audiences.