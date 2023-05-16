William Henry Pope Published 1:57 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

William Henry Pope died Monday, May 15, 2023, at his residence in Vicksburg. He was 55.

He was born and raised in Huntsville, AL and lived most of his life in Vicksburg where he was a jewelry craftsman. He was a graduate of Rhodes College in Memphis and was of the Presbyterian faith.

Survivors include his son, Halston Pope; his mother, Mary M. Pope; his sister, Steffen Pope Wilson; his brother, Randall Blair Pope and numerous other relatives.

Email newsletter signup

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Rosehill Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS with Rev Roger Cresswell officiating. Glenwood Funeral Home in Vicksburg is in charge of arrangements.