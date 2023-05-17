Anne Elizabeth Buys leaving Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce to start ministry Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce Chamber and Corporate Programs Director Ann Elizabeth Buys is leaving the chamber to start her own ministry.

Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Pablo Diaz announced Buys’ departure at the close of the chamber’s monthly luncheon Wednesday.

“I just want to thank Ann Elizabeth for the year that she was with the organization,” Diaz said. “I recognize her for her wonderful work and the job that she did for us.”

Email newsletter signup

Buys said working with the chamber was a true joy but said she felt a call in her heart “that the Lord is leading me into ministry. I felt a calling, but it hasn’t been until recently that I had the green light after a lot of prayers and a lot of confirmation.

“It’s been an honor to serve you to be alongside you and work with you all,” Buys added.

A former Miss Mississippi, Buys was hired as chamber and corporate programs director in 2022.

She previously worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District as a public affairs specialist and served as the outreach coordinator, where she supported the Corps in its internal and external communication strategies through the creation and distribution of newsletters, community engagement, public releases regarding the work of the Corps, event planning and monthly internal program updates.

Buys holds an undergraduate degree in communications with an emphasis in broadcasting from Mississippi State University.

She is a native of Vicksburg and attends Triumph Church of Vicksburg.