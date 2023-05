Belhaven University announces graduating class from Warren and Claiborne Counties Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Belhaven University celebrated over 600 graduates at its Spring 2023 Commencement ceremony. Students that graduated from the Claiborne and Warren County area include:

Amy McGuffie of Vicksburg

Meggan Mickle of Vicksburg

Email newsletter signup

Ariana Brown of Vicksburg

Margaret Ward of Port Gibson

Carolyn Johnston of Vicksburg

Latonia Williams of Vicksburg

Tammy Jackson of Redwood

Deseree Montgomery of Vicksburg

Marquita Parker of Vicksburg

Carlisa Jenkins of Vicksburg

Jaquetta Buck of Port Gibson

Elecia Harris of Port Gibson