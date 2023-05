Dorothy Fortner named to Belhaven University’s Spring 2023 President’s List Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Belhaven University announced this week that student Dorothy Fortner of Port Gibson was named to the Belhaven University Spring 2023 President’s List.

Fortner is among a select number of students named to the President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0-grade point average while taking a full course load of at least 12 semester hours.