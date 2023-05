March-April 2023 crime stats released by Vicksburg Police Department Published 4:37 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The Vicksburg Police Department released its crime statistics for March and April during the May 15 meeting of the city of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

March 2023 crime stats:

Murder – 0

Manslaughter 0

Statutory rape – 0

Forcible rape – 0

Robbery – 0

Aggravated assault – 6

Business burglary – 2

Residential burglary – 2

Auto burglary – 11

Auto theft – 1

Carjacking – 0

Kidnapping – 0

Domestic violence – 23

April 2023 crime stats:

Murder – 1

Manslaughter 0

Statutory rape – 0

Forcible rape – 2

Robbery – 0

Aggravated assault – 3

Business burglary – 3

Residential burglary – 6

Auto burglary – 7

Auto theft – 3

Carjacking – 0

Kidnapping – 0

Domestic violence – 34