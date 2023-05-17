Merit Health ending Promise Hospital lease in Vicksburg Published 5:49 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Merit Health announced Wednesday it is terminating its lease with KPC Promise Hospital, which operates a long-term care facility at Merit Health River Region, in the coming weeks, according to information from Merit Health.

“KPC Promise Hospital, which has been leasing space on the hospital’s sixth floor, has been unable to fulfill its lease requirements for more than a year,” Alicia Carpenter, Merit Health’s director of marketing, said in a written statement.

“The lease termination will result in either the closure or relocation of KPC Hospital services from the Merit Health River Region campus,” Carpenter added. “We understand the importance of continuity of care and our strong relationships with two long-term care facilities in Jackson will facilitate admission for patients who require long-term acute care services after discharge.”

Promise moved to the main Merit Health campus on U.S. 61 South after spending 15 years at Merit Health’s west campus on North Frontage Road.

A company spokesman said at the time the biggest reason for the relocation was to better serve the hospital’s patients and make it easier for any patients staying at the hospital to transition to the sixth floor instead of another campus.

Promise Hospital is a long-term acute care hospital specializing in caring for patients that need longer care than a short-term acute care hospital offers. Promise has a staff that includes an attending physician, nurses, respiratory therapists, wound care specialists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, physical therapists and a pharmacist and dietician.