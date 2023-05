Myron Ramone Jones Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Mr. Myron Ramone Jones passed away on May 13, 2023, in Vicksburg at the age of 35. Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with the Reverend Travis Gully officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 19, 20, 2023 from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.